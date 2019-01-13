Man dies after losing control of vehicle and crashing on Gulf Freeway

Police say the victim was driving southbound, when he lost control of his vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are working to figure out what caused the driver of a deadly crash to lose control of his vehicle.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the 14100 block of the Gulf Freeway, on the service road.

Police say a 50-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 and traveling southbound on the service road when he lost control.

He spun around and hit a concrete pillar, police say.

When officials arrived, they say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
