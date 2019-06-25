Man dies after being pinned under SUV that hit him in fiery crash on North Fwy

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who stopped on the North Freeway and got out of his vehicle was killed when another driver in an SUV hit him, pinning him under the SUV.

The SUV also hit his car, causing it to burst into flames.

Around midnight, the man stopped on the freeway northbound near West Road, possibly because he had car trouble.

While he was outside of the car, the SUV driver ran into him and the back of his car.

A woman was still inside his car, which caught fire. She escaped but was burned.

Police say they are checking on her condition. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the SUV stopped. Authorities say she had a baby inside her vehicle. Neither of them were hurt.



Police are still investigating but say she did not appear to be intoxicated.

Several other wrecks happened after the initial crash.

"I guess people were paying attention to the car on fire while driving and had some accidents. No serious injuries in those," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Officials are reminding drivers not to stop on the freeway and get out of their vehicles for any reason.

If for some reason you do need to pull over, try to exit the freeway before getting out to check what's wrong.

