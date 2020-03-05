Man dies after getting trapped in concrete hopper near Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed when he became trapped in a piece of equipment early Thursday morning near Rosenberg, authorities say.

It happened around 1 a.m. along Highway 59 near Daily Road, where officials responded to a call about a person trapped in a concrete hopper.

The person who called said the patient was unconscious and it was unclear if he was breathing or had a pulse.

First responders had difficulty reaching the trapped man, but were finally able to reach him. He died at the scene.

It's not clear who the man was or how he became trapped in the concrete hopper.
