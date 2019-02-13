A 54-year-old man has died after falling into a large vat of sulfuric acid.Authorities say the man fell into the vat at a metro Detroit facility on Saturday and was injured. He died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.According to police, the acid vat was five feet deep, 35 feet long and 10 feet wide. It was kept at a temperature of 160 degrees.Investigators say the worker, who is described as a trainee who had not been with the company long, was testing the solution when he fell in. A step stool was found nearby.Once the worker was discovered, he was pulled out, taken to a decontamination area and rinse off, but he later died at the hospital.The man's name has not been released.Police say foul play is not suspected. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.According to the company, they are conducting a "comprehensive investigation of the accident" and cooperating with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.