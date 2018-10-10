EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2540364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who spent nine days trapped in a manhole speaks exclusively to ABC13.

When news trickled in that a body was found inside a storm drain along the North Beltway, Debbie Carson's heart dropped."I was watching the news, it came on, and I went, 'Oh, my God.'"Alexander Medina, 69, was one of her best customers at D & W Lounge, a regular for more than a decade. He was supposed to watch the Astros playoff game here last Friday."The Astros games are on and he loves the Astros and he always sits back there, gets his little bucket, we turn the tv on, but he never showed up," said Carson.Medina and his beloved companion, Chelsey the Chihuahua, vanished.Days of searching turned into heartbreak. Medina, on his way to work last Friday, broke down near Hardy and the Beltway.Authorities believe he fell into an open drain as he walked back to his car with antifreeze. His body was found on Tuesday. Chelsea was found too. She died inside his broken down car."I think it's horrible. What a way to go. How sad," said Medina's friend, Amber Ontiberoz.Family members are planning a service but his close friends are remembering him simply, with his favorite beer, at his favorite seat."If you came in here, Alex was probably in the back, in his chair, with Chelsey laying on him, drinking his little bucket," said Ontiberoz.