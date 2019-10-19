HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to determine how a man ended up going over the railing of a third floor balcony, falling to his death in downtown Houston.
According to police, the man was on the third floor of a restaurant and bar complex on the corner of Caroline and Dallas. Authorities say he fell three stories down at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say there was a show going on at a club upstairs, but so far they don't see signs of pushing or shoving.
Authorities are checking surveillance video to see what happened.
Man dies after falling from third story balcony in downtown Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More