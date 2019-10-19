Man dies after falling from third story balcony in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to determine how a man ended up going over the railing of a third floor balcony, falling to his death in downtown Houston.

According to police, the man was on the third floor of a restaurant and bar complex on the corner of Caroline and Dallas. Authorities say he fell three stories down at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say there was a show going on at a club upstairs, but so far they don't see signs of pushing or shoving.

Authorities are checking surveillance video to see what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfallfatal fall
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowner shoots intruder breaking into his home
Houston Astros arrive in Houston ahead of Game 6
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Show More
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
Here's what the Astros future looks like
Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats
Check out some of the best Astros related tattoos
Kate Upton recreates Astros Sports Illustrated cover
More TOP STORIES News