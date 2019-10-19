Man dies after falling from third story balcony in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to determine how a man ended up going over the railing of a third floor balcony, falling to his death in downtown Houston.According to police, the man was on the third floor of a restaurant and bar complex on the corner of Caroline and Dallas. Authorities say he fell three stories down at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.Police say there was a show going on at a club upstairs, but so far they don't see signs of pushing or shoving.Authorities are checking surveillance video to see what happened.