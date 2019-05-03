Man who was shot in head dies after driver drops him off at hospital and runs away

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound to his head Friday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a black pickup truck showed up to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy, requested medical assistance for the victim, and then ran away.The victim was taken inside of the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Deputies have not released the victim's name or any details about where he was shot or who may have done the shooting.Investigators are working to find the driver that dropped the victim off.