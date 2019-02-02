Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating a crash that left a man dead and his vehicle stuck in a southeast Houston home.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV was driving at a high-rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and hit two vehicles and some rocks before smashing into a home.


Investigators are working to determine if the driver was intoxicated after finding alcohol in the vehicle.

The homeowner was not injured. She told Eyewitness News that she was in the back of the house when the car came crashing in.

She said she heard neighbors yelling "get out" because the car was on fire.

The woman says she's planning to stay at her home while it's being repaired. She has repairmen working on the home at noon.

