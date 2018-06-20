Man dies after being struck by several vehicles on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 47-year-old man was struck several times on the North Freeway at West Road Sunday.

Hours before his death, Buddy Beaty was celebrating Father's Day with his family.

"He was a father that provided no matter what," his wife Jeannette Beaty said.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that Beaty was traveling northbound on the North Freeway when he hit a concrete barrier on the right side of the freeway.

The barrier split and landed in the middle of the service road.

Beaty was ejected from his vehicle, and police say he was then hit by several vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"In 2014 my brother Christopher passed away, and then in 2016 my other brother Charles passed away. So it was already hard," Beaty's daughter Monica Beaty said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help assist with funeral expenses.
