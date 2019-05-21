Man killed when his truck was shot up at Haverstock Hills apartments in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed when his truck was shot up outside an apartment complex in northeast Harris County.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday when deputies found a 25-year-old shot in the foot and upper hip at the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Aldine Bender.

He was conscious and alert but died two hours later at Houston Northwest Hospital.

"We do have a couple of people who know him. We're trying to talk to them now about why he was here, who he may have been with. Not sure if he was in the vehicle when he was shot. There's not blood in it. It's hard to tell if he was inside or outside at this point," Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Ben Beall said.

There were about 50 to 60 people around when deputies arrived to the scene, so investigators have been interviewing some of them and are hoping to get surveillance video.
