Man dies after intentionally being hit by garbage truck, deputies say

Homicide and crime scene investigators are responding to 10800 White Oak Point. A male is deceased preliminary info indicates he was intentionally ran over buy a garbage truck. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/WpjlEybizr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 4, 2020

A man is dead after deputies say he was intentionally hit by a garbage truck in Cypress.Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 10800 block of White Oak Point around 5 p.m.Deputies say the man and a garbage truck driver got into an argument before the man was ran over and killed.The man died on the scene. There's no word on if the driver of the garbage truck has been arrested.