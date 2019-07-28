Man dies after being hit by 3 cars in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was hit by three vehicles in northeast Houston.Police aren't sure what the pedestrian was doing when he was hit on Maxey near Church Road just after 10 p.m on Saturday.Investigators say one of the vehicles did stop and that driver was released.The crash happened right in front of a fire station. The firefighters witnessed the accident and rushed to the man, but he was dead.Charges have not been filed at this time. Investigators would not say if the other drivers stopped.