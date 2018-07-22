Man dies after being detained by police in Dickinson

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities investigating death of a man in Dickinson police custody (KTRK)

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation is ongoing in the death of a man who was arrested after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Dickinson police said they responded to a minor accident in a business parking lot at the 4900 block of FM 517 Sunday morning.

According to reports, a 2015 Dodge pickup truck backed into a tree and struck a building.

Upon arrival, officers found Jose Antonio Sanchez was attempting to reverse his vehicle.

When police removed Sanchez from his truck, he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested and transported to Dickinson jail.

Officials say Sanchez fell out of his seat during an observation period, before a breath intoxilyzer test.

Sanchez was conscious and speaking to the jail staff and officers, when officials say they noticed a change in his breathing.

EMS was called, but Sanchez reportedly experienced a possible cardiac arrest while being placed into the ambulance.

Sanchez was transported to the Mainland Center Hospital, where he later died.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Man crashes into fence after being fatally shot
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry
1 dead, suspect in Los Angeles Trader Joe's standoff in custody
Woman injured after lightning strike at country music festival
5 remain missing following massive apartment fire in San Marcos
Trader Joe's remains closed following deadly hostage situation
520 tons of trash collected along Dominican Republic beach
Show More
3 injured, 1 in critical condition after shooting at hookah lounge
12-year-old girl with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant
Police officer in Washington struck and killed during chase
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
More News