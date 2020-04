HOUSTON , Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man who was shot drove himself to an Aldine-area Chick-Fil-A around 6 p.m. Thursday for help, but ended up dying at the location.Firefighters say the man died just inside the front door of the Chick-Fil-A located at 165 West Road.Police have not identified the victim and do not know who shot him or why.