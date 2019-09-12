Man dies after 3-story fall from Texas City senior living facility

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating after they say a man fell to his death at a senior living complex on Wednesday.Texas City police say the man fell from the third floor at the Mansions at Moses Lake senior living facility.Police are working to determine if the man, who was in his 30s, was a resident of the apartment complex or just visiting.After a brief investigation, police said no foul play was involved, but they're still working to confirm how the man fell.The man's name has not been released.