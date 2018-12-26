HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police need your help in finding a 63-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.
Alexander Calvin was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, at the Star of Hope shelter in downtown Houston in the 1800 block of Ruiz Street.
According to police, Calvin was diagnosed with memory loss, dementia, and depression.
RELATED: Woman diagnosed with dementia disappears on METRO bus
Anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.