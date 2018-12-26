Man diagnosed with dementia and depression missing from Houston shelter

According to police, Alexander Calvin was diagnosed with memory loss, dementia, and depression.

Houston police need your help in finding a 63-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Alexander Calvin was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, at the Star of Hope shelter in downtown Houston in the 1800 block of Ruiz Street.

According to police, Calvin was diagnosed with memory loss, dementia, and depression.

Anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.
