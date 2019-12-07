Man detained after threatening to hurt self near Houston FBI building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man was detained after threatening to harm himself near the FBI building in northwest Houston.



It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the building near US-290.

SkyEye13 video from above the scene showed police swarming the area.

Police initially said someone rammed through the gate and threatened to set his vehicle on fire, although no visible damage to the building or a vehicle could be seen.

The man was taken in for evaluation.
