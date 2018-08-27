Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles International Airport police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane as it prepared for takeoff, officials said. (@Chadridgely/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Los Angeles International Airport police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane as it prepared to depart, officials said.

The man scaled an outer perimeter fence near Lincoln and Sepulveda boulevards Monday shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers spotted the man climb the fence and took him into custody as he appeared to be getting closer to a Delta plane that was staging for departure.

One passenger on the Delta flight said it appeared the man was doing pushups before he was apprehended.

Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
los angeles international airportairport securitytrespassingu.s. & worldLos AngelesCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
2-year-old boy drowns in small pond near Rosenberg home
20 craft breweries to explore in the Greater Houston area
Suspects in adult bookstore rape wanted for string of crimes
Spaghetti Warehouse to return to Houston as new concept
Women accuses deputies of being witches after bizarre chase
Woman and son allegedly killed man who asked them for a ride
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes now standing
Show More
Neighbors concerned over mystery woman in Montgomery
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
Child left alone for day and a half while parents go to concert
Houston man escapes attempted armed robbery in SW Houston
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
More News