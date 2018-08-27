Los Angeles International Airport police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane as it prepared to depart, officials said.The man scaled an outer perimeter fence near Lincoln and Sepulveda boulevards Monday shortly after 2 p.m.Officers spotted the man climb the fence and took him into custody as he appeared to be getting closer to a Delta plane that was staging for departure.One passenger on the Delta flight said it appeared the man was doing pushups before he was apprehended.Police are investigating.