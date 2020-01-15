Man dead, woman found shot and stabbed in Montgomery County: Reports

An investigation is underway in Porter where authorities say a woman was shot in the back and had a cut to her throat.Deputies tell ABC13 they received a call from a juvenile inside the home about a shooting at Sorters Road and FM 1314 around 1:30 a.m.When they arrived, authorities found a woman with a gunshot and stab wound. They also found the body of a man who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.A woman who works across the street from the home says she knows the man and the woman who live at the home."(It's) tragic because I really got to know them," Lindsey Schultz said. "I've been here for two years, and so I got to know them."Details are limited at this time, as investigators are still working the scene.