Man dead, woman found shot and stabbed in Montgomery County: Reports

By
An investigation is underway in Porter where authorities say a woman was shot in the back and had a cut to her throat.

Deputies tell ABC13 they received a call from a juvenile inside the home about a shooting at Sorters Road and FM 1314 around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, authorities found a woman with a gunshot and stab wound. They also found the body of a man who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A woman who works across the street from the home says she knows the man and the woman who live at the home.

"(It's) tragic because I really got to know them," Lindsey Schultz said. "I've been here for two years, and so I got to know them."

Details are limited at this time, as investigators are still working the scene.

