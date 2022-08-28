Man shot to death after suspect allegedly rides up in scooter and starts shooting, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead after a suspect allegedly rode up on a scooter and shot him in the Katy area, authorities said.

On Sunday, at about 3:45 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to a discharge firearm call in the 19000 block of Golden Wave Dr.

Upon arrival, deputies observed numerous shell casings in the roadway. Two men reportedly told officials they were standing in the roadway when the suspect rode up in a scooter and began shooting at them.

The two witnesses also told deputies they were talking to a man there, but they all ran in different directions when the shooting began.

Deputies said the third man who ran off, described as a Black 30-year-old, was not found immediately.

After approximately 45 minutes, the man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the backyard of a nearby home, deputies said.

The victim's name is being held pending positive identification, HCSO said.

Authorities described the suspect as a young Hispanic man between 16 to 20 years of age.

HCSO said residents in the area with video cameras installed in their homes are asked to check surveillance footage for any evidence that might be related to this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.