Shooting/Homicide Investigation: 3800 Delano. One victim shot, deceased at scene. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police units responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at 3800 Delano Street in south Houston.A witness called police and said they saw a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds.At this time, authorities are unsure if the victim was from the area or what the reason behind the shooting was.Officials say the victim is an adult black man, possibly in his early 30s.