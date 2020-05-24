Man drowns in Lake Conroe on Memorial Day Weekend

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man drowned at Lake Conroe Saturday afternoon, officials said.Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol said the man was on a boat with friends near East Beach in Lake Conroe, when he decided to swim back to shore.While swimming, the water became choppy and the guy became distressed and went under water. Several witnesses tried locating him before calling 911.About an hour later, officials spotted the man floating in shallow water.The man has not yet been identified.