Man dead after being shot multiple times outside a club in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating multiple crime scenes after a man was found shot multiple times Sunday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a person shot in the 3800 block of South Gessner and Westpark around 4:15 a.m.

Authorities say the man was shot outside of a club on Harwin, and reportedly tried to transport himself to the hospital.

While driving to the hospital, police say the man hit a woman on Harwin and South Gessner, and then crashed his vehicle down the street at Westpark.

After the crash, the man allegedly tried to run for help but collapsed outside of a gas station on Westpark.

Police say the man later died from his wounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot while playing basketball in northwest Houston
Stratford HS alum Andrew Luck retires from NFL after 7 seasons
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Former employee accused of killing boss after being fired
Bun B creates 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Chance of scattered storms on Sunday
Texans shut out in 34-0 loss to Cowboys
Show More
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Texas restorer bringing Harvey-damaged mansion back to life
Free national park admission this Sunday for National Park Service birthday
Big H Tailgaters continues legacy of founder after his passing
18 people sickened by carbon monoxide in NW Harris County
More TOP STORIES News