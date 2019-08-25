Man dead after being shot multiple times outside a club in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating multiple crime scenes after a man was found shot multiple times Sunday morning.Houston police responded to reports of a person shot in the 3800 block of South Gessner and Westpark around 4:15 a.m.Authorities say the man was shot outside of a club on Harwin, and reportedly tried to transport himself to the hospital.While driving to the hospital, police say the man hit a woman on Harwin and South Gessner, and then crashed his vehicle down the street at Westpark.After the crash, the man allegedly tried to run for help but collapsed outside of a gas station on Westpark.Police say the man later died from his wounds.