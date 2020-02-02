Man dead after being shot multiple times in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Humble on Sunday.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Atasca Creek Drive around 4:30 a.m.
Deputies say a man was found shot multiple times. They're searching for a suspect.
ABC13 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.
