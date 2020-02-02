Man dead after being shot multiple times in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Humble on Sunday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Atasca Creek Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say a man was found shot multiple times. They're searching for a suspect.

ABC13 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humblefatal shootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting at Hicks Elementary leaves man injured
Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in home
WWII vet receives birthday cards for his 100th birthday!
VIDEO: Truck crashed into H-E-B, no reported injuries
ABC13 Evening News for February 1, 2020
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Man arrested after faking death to avoid child rape charges
Show More
Video shows jail fight between confessed Parkland shooter, deputy
Missing University of St. Thomas student found safe
Player $2M richer after winning ticket sold in our area
Pearland Animal Shelter offering free pet adoptions
Do you know him? Houston man wanted for child trafficking
More TOP STORIES News