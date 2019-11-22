Man dead after being found at bottom of pool: Deputies

According to the office of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, deputies and EMS workers were called to the 30 block of Lochbury Drive inside the Gleannloch subdivision, which is located not too far from Hooks Airport.
First-responders found an adult male in a residential pool.
The man died, but authorities did not immediately confirm whether he died as a result of a drowning.
The constable's office urged people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
A search of the Harris County Appraisal District valued the house where the incident took place in the upper $800,000s.