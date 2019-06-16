Man cut from car after crashing into pole in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man had to be cut out of a car Sunday morning after a major accident at Imperial Valley and FM 1960.Harris County Sheriff's Office said speed was a factor when a man in his early twenties hit a pole head on while not wearing a seat belt. The man told authorities he possibly fell asleep at the wheel.He hit the curb and went airborne, and his car finally stopped 416 feet from where he first left the road, according to authorities.The man was trapped inside his car for about an hour because his legs were stuck, eventually the roof was cut off his car in order to pull him out.HCSO said the man obtained significant injuries and was transported via Life Flight to a local hospital."I tried to tear the door open trying to get him out because I heard somebody in there. A couple more people showed up, we were trying to get the windows open," recalled one witness at the scene. "We finally got the back window open so we could get some smoke out of there because he couldn't hardly breathe."Authorities say the intersection will be closed for at least an hour while they investigate the scene.