Man crossing freeway hit and killed by vehicle on I-10 at Taylor

All E/B traffic on IH10 is diverted to SB IH45 due to fatal accident. Vehicle and pedestrian. Expect major delays. 202 pic.twitter.com/57hJLP5ynr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle that hit a man who was walking on the freeway.Police told ABC13 that the driver who hit the man pulled over and did not show any initial signs of intoxication.The identity of the man who was hit has not been released, but officers said it appears he was homeless.All eastbound lanes of I-10 at I-45 North had been shut down, but lanes reopened just after 7 a.m.