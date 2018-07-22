Man shot in head while driving crashes into fence in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in face in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are responding to reports of a shooting that has left one man dead in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting on Carl near Thomas Street around 4 a.m.

Police received the call after residents who live near heard the loud crash, said Houston police's Detective Mark Condon.

Detective Condon said neighbors looked outside and saw a vehicle had crashed into the fence.

The driver, a young Hispanic male, appeared to have a gunshot wound to the face, said detective Condon.

According to detective Condon, a black car was seen fleeing from the scene, but it is unknown if that car was involved.

The driver killed has not been identified, but authorities believe he could be as young as 16-years-old.

Authorities say they contacted the owner of the vehicle the victim was driving, and she told them it was stolen in the middle of the night.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regards to the case is urged to contact Houston police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotman killedcar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man dies after being detained by police in Dickinson
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry
1 dead, suspect in Los Angeles Trader Joe's standoff in custody
Woman injured after lightning strike at country music festival
5 remain missing following massive apartment fire in San Marcos
Trader Joe's remains closed following deadly hostage situation
520 tons of trash collected along Dominican Republic beach
Show More
3 injured, 1 in critical condition after shooting at hookah lounge
12-year-old girl with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant
Police officer in Washington struck and killed during chase
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
More News