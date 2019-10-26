Man crashes into bar after being denied entry to another bar

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Police say a man drove into a bar after he was denied entry into another bar in southwest Houston.

Officers say the man couldn't get into the first bar on Richmond near Fountain View because he didn't have an ID.

He waited outside and somehow crashed into an SUV. Officers came out to confront him and they say he went over a median and slammed into the side of sports bar, Diablo Loco.

The man was taken to the hospital to have his injuries checked out.

Doctors will also test his blood for alcohol.
Related topics:
houstondrunk drivingcrash
