Man high on aerosol cans crashes during slow-speed chase: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was high on aerosol cans hit two patrol cars and crashed into a tree during a slow-speed chase, Houston police said.It all started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers received a report that the man hit a parked car at 4400 Westheimer and passed out.When they arrived, they tried to wake him up. That's when he put the car in gear and drove off, leading police on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Montrose area."Several times during the pursuit he would stop and wait until officers got out of their vehicles and then take off again. Once he turned on Fairview, he did that again, but at that point he accelerated at a high rate of speed and crashed into a tree on the side of road," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.Investigators say the man would back into patrol cars when he stopped during the chase.Not knowing what was about to happen next, officers with guns drawn surrounded his Cadillac.Eventually, he was pulled out of the vehicle.Police think the man had a medical issue. He appeared to have seizures before being loaded into an ambulance.Inside the car, police say they found several aerosol cans he appeared to have been huffing.No officers were hurt. The man is facing several charges.