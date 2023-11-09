Officers responding to a crash on Tidwell couldn't find the driver. That's when a man walked up and said he was shot in the back of the head while driving away from a fight at a nearby gas station.

Man shot in back of the head crashes into curb while fleeing from fight in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man crashed his car after being shot in the back of the head while fleeing from a fight in northeast Houston, according to police.

Houston police responded to a crash at 5800 Tidwell Road near Grady Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone inside the crashed vehicle.

Shortly after, a man in his 30s walked up and told officers he was shot in the back of the head while driving away from an argument at a nearby gas station.

He said he lost control of the vehicle after he was shot and crashed into the curb.

The man is expected to survive, according to HPD.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video to see if the argument or shooting were caught on camera.

HPD did not have a description of the suspect(s).