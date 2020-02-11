child killed

Man convicted of shooting girl to death at crash scene

By
Jurors convicted Jacobe Payton who was on trial in the murder of 8-year-old De'Maree Adkins nearly three years ago.

The verdict came in the second day of deliberations Tuesday. The trial began more than a week ago.

On the morning of Feb. 25, 2017, LaToyia Jarmon-Thomas was heading home in her vehicle, with her daughter De'Maree in the backseat asleep.

READ MORE: Gunman opens fire on car after crash, kills 8-year-old

Jarmon-Thomas had a green light and was headed thorough an intersection. That was when, police said, a white Pontiac Grand Prix ran a red light near Fuqua and the Beltway. Jarmon-Thomas then hit the car.

De'Maree's mom was immediately worried about her daughter.

RELATED: Mom speaks as trial begins for the murder of her 8-year-old daughter

"I turned to her and I said, 'De'Maree.' She said, 'Yes, Mommy. What happened?' I said, 'We had a car accident. Are you okay?' She said, 'Yes, Mommy,' and went right back to sleep," Jarmon-Thomas recalled.

Minutes later, another Pontiac Grand Prix pulled up. Police said this one was driven by Payton.

Officers said he started shooting at Jarmon-Thomas' car, hitting it at least four times. Two bullets went through the back passenger side of the car, killing De'Maree.

The driver of the car that hit Latoyia, Malik Webb, told police he had just been at the club with Payton and they were heading home.

He said Payton later confided in him, saying, "I don't know what happened. I just started shooting."

In court, prosecutors said the shell casings found at the scene matched a casing found in Payton's car.

But Payton's attorneys worked to establish doubt, saying the evidence did not prove Payton was the shooter.

They also questioned the credibility of the witnesses, including Webb. The defense further added fingerprints were never taken from the shell casings and the bullet fragments recovered were inconclusive.

READ MORE: Man accused in murder of 8-year-old girl claims he is being held illegally
EMBED More News Videos

The man accused of the vicious murder of an 8-year-old girl says he's being held in jail illegally.



The video above is from a previous edition.

Follow Marla Carter on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countytrialmurderchild deathtrialschild killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Maleah Davis' father plans her 5th birthday party
Survivor of fiery accident prays for family
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
How you can help grieving family of 7-year-old found dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected rapist in Houston wanted in at least 3 attacks
Chilly today with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston
MLB cheating scandal: Former Astros Marwin Gonzalez apologizes
Bond set at $100 for former Galena Park ISD employee
Man has priceless reaction after seeing Deshaun Watson
'Guac Mode': Chipotle is giving away free guacamole
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
Show More
Food, fitness, friends: a popular all-in-one health app launches
Happy birthday, Mattress Mack! 8 reasons why we love you
Giant tanks roll onto freeway after big rig hits overpass
Houston man with Asperger's missing since Sunday
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
More TOP STORIES News