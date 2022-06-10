Woman's boyfriend found guilty of her 2-year-old's 2017 death sentenced to 25 years, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now more than four years later, a jury found a man guilty of beating his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter to death. The 24-year-old is now set to spend 25 years behind bars.Andres Bonilla was convicted of reckless injury to a child-serious bodily injury, while looking after the girl at an apartment in the 1000 block of Greens Way Road back on Nov. 21, 2017.The then 20-year-old had arrived at the apartment at about 10 p.m. to babysit the girl while her mother went to work at a McDonald's less than a mile away, according to Gilbert Sawtelle, a prosecutor on the case."[Bonilla] claimed the little girl ran into a wall, but her injuries were not consistent with that," Sawtelle said.Evidence shows the 2-year-old suffered from blunt force trauma which Sawtelle listed as spinal cord hemorrhage, acute bilateral subdural hemorrhage, axonal injuries, among other things."The evidence suggests he struck her with a blunt object or struck her against a blunt object," he said.Neighbors said the girl went into seizures. In addition, Sawtelle said she experienced vomiting and became limp.The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands, where she was pronounced dead.Sawtelle explained how the jury came to a conclusion of 25 years. Because Bonilla had a prior for aggravated assault, his punishment would range from five years to 99 years or life.The jury came back with a 25-year sentence. Sawtelle said he pushed for life in prison.Sawtelle said he believes there may have been a conflict within the jury - some pushing for life and some pushing for a shorter sentence, and they came to an agreement on 25 years.Bonilla must serve at least half of his sentence before he can become eligible for parole.