Man concerned fire burned family heirlooms in northwest Houston workshop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned a man's workshop in northwest Houston.Firefighters arrived to the scene around 3 a.m. on the 5900 block of Greenmont.The homeowner, Mike Gladu, said he heard something in the driveway and when he went outside, he saw flames and yelled to his wife to call 911.Gladu said he tried to put the fire out with a garden hose.Gladu told Eyewitness News that a 1984 station wagon he was restoring burned up in the driveway along with a 1997 Honda motorcycle.He said he's also concerned that family heirlooms, like custom-made doll houses his father created, were also damaged in the fire.