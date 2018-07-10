911 CALLS: Florida man chases neighbor with tractor over property dispute

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida --
For the first time, we're hearing 911 calls from a bizarre fight between neighbors that ended with one man chasing down the other with a tractor.

Howell Morris, 72, is facing aggravated assault charges for the incident which happened last month in Florida, WJXT-TV reports.

The neighbor's wife filmed the moment Morris came charging after his neighbor with the farm equipment. That video is what ultimately led police to place him in handcuffs, according to arrest documents.

Video shows the woman's husband, Scott Lynch, running for his life as Morris follows close on his heels with a tractor. Morris allegedly yelled "run, fat (expletive)!" as he chased after the man.

Lynch's wife called 911 twice that day, first to report a dispute over property.

911 dispatcher: "OK, so he's vandalizing your property?"
Mrs. Lynch: "Yeah. It's our property. It's our easement. He thinks he has right to it, but he's destroying stuff on it and blocking our driveway."

But when Mrs. Lynch called a second time, things had escalated considerably.
911 dispatcher: "And when you say he came after your husband with his tractor, did he chase him down?"
Mrs. Lynch: "Yeah. He chased him down on his tractor and my husband had to run, yes."

Scott told police he feared for his life.

The chase came to an end when Scott shut the garage door, the arrest document says.

A judge ordered Morris to have no contact with his neighbor.
