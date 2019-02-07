N. Houston man chases teens after seeing them steal his car

A north Houston man chased down the suspects who stole his car.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A north Houston man took the law into his own hands, chasing down the men who stole his car.

Imagine hearing someone smashing your car window at 1:30 in the morning.

That's what happened to Jose Jasso.

Jasso says he was jolted out of bed when he heard a loud noise in his driveway.

"I wake up when I hear the noise," he said.

He looked at his surveillance camera to see someone stealing his car.

Jasso jumped into his other car and gave chase.

"I'm following the guys 30-40 minutes or more. When I'm following the guys, I'm calling the police," Jasso recalled

"Eventually, the suspects get suspicious. They bail out of their vehicles. Both of their vehicles crash, and with the help of a citizen officer, were able to detain one suspect right away," said Sgt. Alisa Smith, of Houston police.

Police arrested 17-year-old Eduardo Camacho and a 15-year-old, who was apprehended inside Jose's vehicle.

Jasso says one of the suspects denied stealing the car.

"He says 'I don't know, it's not me, it's not me,' I said 'I have the video man, I'm sorry.'"

Jasso is grateful to get his car back and that no one was hurt.

"My wife starts crying and said, 'Don't do that again, please don't do that again.'"

