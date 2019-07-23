Man charged with stealing English Bulldog worth $2,500 in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a man charged with stealing a $2,500 English Bulldog named Trudy from a woman in southeast Houston.Police say 20-year-old James Washington met up with a woman who wanted to sell a bulldog for $2,500.Surveillance video from the Walmart parking lot shows Washington holding the puppy and then running away from the 2300 block of south Wayside.The woman told authorities that Washington was checking the puppy out before he started making threats towards her. Moments later, he ran off with the puppy.Washington was identified through a tip to Crime Stoppers.Washington is charged with robbery by threat. There's a warrant out for his arrest.