HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm after investigators say he posted videos of himself shooting weapons in public.Investigators from Harris County Constable Precinct 5 and Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3 say one of the shootings occurred along the Westpark Tollway, another shooting appears to be in an apartment parking lot.Constable Ted Heap said 19-year-old Gautam Seenivasan was arrested Tuesday.The man posted videos of the shootings on Snapchat, according to investigators.