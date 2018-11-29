A man has been arrested and charged with murder a week after a mother of three was found dead inside a truck in southeast Houston.Luis Moron Romero, 36, is also charged with tampering with evidence. Investigators say he admitted his involvement in the death of 38-year-old Maria Marquez Santiago.Santiago was found dead at 8520 LaPorte Freeway near Lawndale Street last Wednesday.Authorities said her vehicle was parked just off the side of the road in a grassy area near some bushes.Her family owns a granite business. The day her body was discovered, Santiago was working at a home under construction in Pearland.She talked to her daughter shortly before noon."In the morning, I was going to go to work with her," said oldest daughter Kassandra Santiago. "But something came up and I couldn't go. My last phone call with her, she said, 'Take care of yourself and I'll see you this afternoon.'"When Santiago didn't call back after lunchtime, family and friends began to worry."There was a brief (phone) pickup around 2:05 and it was just clatter, and the phone hung up on its own," said Wesley Hernandez, a close family friend who promptly jumped into his car and went searching.When Hernandez couldn't find Santiago in Pearland, he filed a missing persons report and tracked her cellphone to an apartment complex near the location where her vehicle was found.Authorities say further investigation led them to Romero as the suspect, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 27.