North Harris County woman shot to death in bed, grandson charged with murder

Update to shooting at Bettywood Ln: the victim’s grandson, Marcus Hanson (23), has been charged with murder. Attempted to stage the scene....the injured child was treated for a minor graze wound and released to parents. Excellent work by our investigators. #HouNews https://t.co/HfoHt5QuEU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 19, 2020

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County man is charged with murder after authorities say they believe he shot his sleeping grandmother and then tried to make it look like she was killed by a drive-by shooter outside.It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 23000 block of Bettywood Lane near Kuykendahl.Investigators were initially told the 68-year-old woman, identified as Shelia Louise Crosslin, was asleep inside her home when someone began shooting from a vehicle outside, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.The woman's grandson, identified as Marcus Deshawn Hanson, 23, told investigators he ran outside and fired several shots, according to early reports from the scene.Later on Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they now believe Hanson tried to stage the scene. Authorities said they do not believe there was any other shooter.Crosslin was shot multiple times, deputies said.Across the street, an 11-year-old girl was playing inside her parent's bedroom when she was grazed by a bullet, investigators said.The child was treated for a minor wound and released to her parents, Gonzalez said.