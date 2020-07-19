North Harris County woman shot to death in bed, grandson charged with murder

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County man is charged with murder after authorities say they believe he shot his sleeping grandmother and then tried to make it look like she was killed by a drive-by shooter outside.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 23000 block of Bettywood Lane near Kuykendahl.

Investigators were initially told the 68-year-old woman, identified as Shelia Louise Crosslin, was asleep inside her home when someone began shooting from a vehicle outside, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

The woman's grandson, identified as Marcus Deshawn Hanson, 23, told investigators he ran outside and fired several shots, according to early reports from the scene.

Later on Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they now believe Hanson tried to stage the scene. Authorities said they do not believe there was any other shooter.

Crosslin was shot multiple times, deputies said.

RELATED: Father pleads for help after 10-year-old son shot while playing video games

Across the street, an 11-year-old girl was playing inside her parent's bedroom when she was grazed by a bullet, investigators said.

The child was treated for a minor wound and released to her parents, Gonzalez said.

The video above is from previous reporting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballwoman shotmurderfatal shootingchild injuredwoman injuredhomicidegun violenceshootingwoman killeddrive by shootingchild shotguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers may pop up across Houston area today
Expect fewer COVID test result delays with new technique
Oxford scientists may have breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine
Tropical development possible in the Gulf this week
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
Pursuit with wrong-way driver on North Loop ends in crash
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Show More
1 dead in fiery Atascocita crash involving 4 cars
Houston health care workers honored with car parade
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
3 dead, 9 injured after alleged drunk driver causes crash
Texas restaurant installs 'disinfecting portal' for guests
More TOP STORIES News