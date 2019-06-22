Man charged with murder in apparent road rage death in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators have filed murder charges after a man who was going to help a friend was found dead following a road rage shooting in northwest Harris County.



According to the Harris County sheriff's office, James Deon Neal has been charged with murder.

Deputies said it started as a crash between two cars on the North Freeway near Parramatta around 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Neal and the other driver involved drove to 635 Cypress Station to examine the damage.

That's where investigators say Neal and a friend of the driver were involved in some sort of incident.

Neal followed the friend for several minutes before he opened fire on him, authorities say.

The victim died at the scene.

Neal fled the scene driving a gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a gray bed cover and silver running boards.

He has not been arrested and remains at large.

Deputies describe Neal as a black male, between 6'1" and 6'2", and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts.



If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office.
