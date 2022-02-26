man killed

Shooter charged with murder after victim was found dead in car outside business in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 39-year-old man is charged with murder after he called 911 and told deputies he shot the victim, whose name has not been disclosed.

Friday's shooting happened in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Drive. Authorities said a man, who was found in his vehicle, is confirmed to have died.

Deputies spoke with Reginald Meadows, who called 911 to report he shot the victim.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim drove to the business where a confrontation occurred between him and Meadows.

Meadows used an assault rifle to open fire, killing the victim at the scene. Meadows is charged with murder and is booked into the Harris County Jail.

