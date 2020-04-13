Man charged with killing woman police say is his mother

Westside officers are at a homicide scene 3200 Shadowfern. Adult female deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators are interviewing a person of interest. 202 pic.twitter.com/zmipUSJxAa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman in west Houston.Mohammed Rasheed, 24, has been charged with murder following the death of 55-year-old Bushra Rasheed.Police say Rasheed was found stabbed to death inside a home in the 3200 block of Shadowfern Court on Friday afternoon.According to Houston police, Mohammed, who is believed to be the Rasheed's son, was taken into custody.Police say the victim was in her kitchen cooking when she was stabbed by Mohammed.When officers arrived at the home, they found Mohammed in the front yard. Mohammed reportedly told them the victim was inside. Police say the victim was found with gunshot and stab wounds.Police said they detained the 24-year-old at the scene.The motive for the killing remains under investigation.