Man charged with kidnapping after missing woman found in his apartment

Police have charged a man with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman outside a bar.

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Boston police have charged a man with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman outside a bar.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Victor Pena after finding Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says Pena could face additional charges.

Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy's around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Police say surveillance footage captured Pena holding Ambrose later that night, and they say it was clear "she did not go along willingly."

Gross says Ambrose appeared to be in good health Tuesday. He says police have yet to interview her.

Gross says the Pena's motive has yet to be determined. Pena is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
