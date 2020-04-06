Man charged after dog's abuse on Houston rooftop was caught on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty after police say he was caught on camera repeatedly kicking and hitting his dog on the rooftop of his downtown Houston apartment.Police say surveillance video also shows Manuel Salvatierra yanking the leash of his 8-year-old black lab "Bear" on the rooftop of the Skyhouse Main apartments at 1725 Main Street.Bear was taken to the SPCA's medical center to undergo a thorough veterinary exam. He will be provided care until a virtual court hearing will be scheduled for later this month.