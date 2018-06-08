HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man has been arrested and charged for indecent exposure after an alleged incident at Lone Star College - University Park.
This happened Thursday at 10:34 a.m. Authorities say Eunius C. Johnson was arousing himself while watching workers at Abby's Cafe near the Conference Center.
Johnson was arrested and taken to Harris County Jail. He was also issued a written criminal trespass warning for all Lone Star College Properties.
Johnson is not a student or staff member of Lone Star College.
Officials say he is a high-risk, registered sex offender with a long history of indecent exposure.
If you see Johnson on a Lone Star College property in the future, you're urged to call LSC Police Dispatch immediately at 281-290-5911.
If you need to report a crime or suspicious activity, call the Lone Star College Police Department at 281-290-5911.