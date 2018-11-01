Man charged with dumping body of reality TV producer Lyric McHenry in the Bronx

An autopsy showed Lyric McHenry, 26, was pregnant when she died from a mix of heroin, cocaine and alcohol.

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx --
A man accused of dumping the body of a reality TV producer appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police say 29-year-old Alexis Mejia-Ramirez and two other men left Lyric McHenry's body on a sidewalk after she overdosed on Aug. 14.

An autopsy showed McHenry, 26, was pregnant when she died from a mix of heroin, cocaine and alcohol.

Mejia-Ramirez was arrested on Oct. 15 and is charged with trying to hide her body and tampering with evidence.

McHenry was the daughter of movie producer Doug McHenry, and had appeared on an E! reality series starring Magic Johnson's son, EJ.
