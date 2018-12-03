EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2935973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect arrested in groping of two female students in Spring Branch.

Houston police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly exposed himself to a girl while on her way to school.Court documents state police responded on Nov. 30 to Clifton Middle School about an indecent exposer situation that had taken place that morning.According to police, the female victim was on her way to school when she was reportedly approached by Sanchez.Court documents state the victim said she noticed his pants to be "very baggy" and the bottom of his hoody jacket was "pulled down very low." The victim added that while she and Sanchez were passing each other he raised his jacket, fully exposing himself.Documents add that the victim reported Sanchez attempted to grab her by the hand as if he were going to force her hand onto him, but she pulled away and ran off.When authorities did a photo line with the victim, they say she identified Sanchez as the suspect from that morning.He was then arrested and charged with indecency with a child.Police say Sanchez is no stranger to these accusations, as numerous girls who attend the school have made complaints about a suspicious male hanging around the school for about two years on and off.Sanchez is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond.