22-year-old driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in crash on Bellaire Blvd., documents show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged and arrested in early Sunday morning's deadly crash on Bellaire Boulevard, according to documents.The crash that happened at about 3:40 a.m. in the 9200 block of Bellaire forced the westbound lanes to shut down for hours.Luis Alejandro Avalos Avila, 22, now faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.Avila, who was driving a red GMC Yukon, failed the field sobriety test and was taken into custody that morning, according to HPD.Avila was going west on Bellaire and blew through several lights. That morning, police said they believed several stoplights in the area had gone out because of the overnight storm.Avila then allegedly crashed into a black SUV that was going south on Ranchester, killing that driver at the scene.The identity of the 30-year-old victim has not yet been released.