Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed 2 in Pasadena

Two dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena police say a wrong-way driver caused a deadly accident on Highway 225 at Richey Thursday night.

Julio Aron Rodriguez, 31, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.. He admitted to drinking two bud lights before the deadly head-on crash.

Police say the pickup was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of SH-225 when the driver crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry.

There were four people in the car he hit. A man and a woman died at the hospital, two others are critically injured.

"Completely innocent people are going from point A to point B going about their lives and they just get wiped out for nothing," said Sean Teare, Chief of Vehicular Crimes at the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators believe they've identified where Rodriguez was at before the crash, a cantina. After battling DWIs across Harris County, the DA's office is holding establishments who overserve, responsible.

"Depending on how intoxicated this person is and what our investigation unveils of where he was drinking, other people can face consequences for this crime," said Teare.

Rodriguez has a previous DWI conviction.

"He does have a prior criminal history that does indicate even on some of the cases that have not been fully-adjudicated that he might have some issues with substance abuse and alcohol," said Teare.
Rodriguez is expected in court on Oct. 22.

Prosecutors have requested a higher bond.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces 60 years behind bars.

